City of Tybee making preparations for Hurricane Irma

We're hearing from Tybee Island's mayor as his city prepares for Hurricane Irma.

Mayor Buelterman says he's monitoring the conditions closely, alongside CEMA. He added that following Hurricane Matthew, *if* there is an evacuation order this time, there will be advanced warning.

"The most important thing is how important it is for citizens to listen to evacuation orders. Again, we're not there yet, but should we need to get to that point, it's important that folks understand just how dangerous these systems can be - this one in particular. This is a pretty big one," said Mayor Jason Buelterman, Tybee Island.

The mayor is urging his residents to follow Tybee's social media accounts. You can also stay updated with the WTOC Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.