Statesboro City Council approves milage rate increase

Landowners in Statesboro will pay slightly more property taxes next year.

City council approved a millage rate increase for a specific reason. They voted for a one mil increase - at least half of which will go toward higher police salaries. Statesboro's mayor has explained the city continues to have trouble recruiting and retaining officers compared to state agencies and other cities. We're told this increase will generate more than $800,000.

"We know we have got to get into the game and raise our entry level pay to have a competitive police force to protect this community and keep it safe," said Mayor Jan Moore, Statesboro.

The increase would mean an additional $40 of taxes per $100,000 of property.

