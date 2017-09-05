Unique Date Night: Watch Ships Come to Port at Top Deck

There aren’t many places that provide a world-class view of mammoth shipping containers gliding slowly through the waterways like massive ice floes. That’s why the exceptional views of the Savannah harbor top the list of reasons you should visit Top Deck, a restaurant and bar situated on the roof of the Cotton Sail hotel. The building is one of the tallest structures along the Savannah river east of the Talmadge Bridge, making views from Top Deck some of the most unique in the city. Guests can order a craft cocktail from the centrally located bar and then head outside to the deck, which wraps around the western and southern sides of the building and offers panoramic views of ships coming into port.

In the summer of 2016, the Panama Canal opened newer wider locks that permitted larger ships from Asia to begin calling on the east coast. Since May 2017, four of the largest container ships to ever call on the eastern seaboard of the United States have passed by Top Deck bar and restaurant on their way to the Port of Savannah.

Though it may not seem like the most conventional date night or girl’s night out, sipping cocktails in the breezy night air and watching these giants of the sea voyage up the waterway makes for memorable evening in Savannah.

Top Deck is located at 125 W. River Street, near the intersection of Bay and Barnard Streets. The bar is open Monday -Wednesday from 3pm to Midnight and Thursday – Sunday from 12:30pm – Midnight.