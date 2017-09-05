Symposium held in Savannah on renaming Talmadge Bridge

A discussion was held Tuesday night on the possibility renaming the Eugene Talmadge Memorial Bridge.

A large crowd filled the Savannah Theatre to offer their opinions and hear from a panel made up of historians, civil rights attorneys, and business owners. Local artists and community activists held the symposium, moderated by Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson. Organization 'Span the Gap' says the discussion has been in the works for nearly a year.

"I think what's key is that there is a consensus that the current name is inappropriate, and people want to change that. ANything but Talmadge, I think, would do for most," said Ron Christopher, Spokesperson, Span the Gap.

"If something is offensive to people, there should be no objection to changing it to accommodate changing times," said Congressional candidate, Lisa Ring, (GA-01).

Talks to rename the bridge resurfaced following the deadly events in Charlottesville, VA. White Supremacists clashed with counter-protesters, leaving one innocent woman dead.

Eugene Talmadge, a three-term governor in Georgia, publicly held racist and segregational views.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.