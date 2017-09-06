Tropical Update; Major Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Barbuda

The latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

The Latest on Hurricane Irma (all times local):

The Latest: People in Florida Keys boarding up homes, stores

The Latest: People in Florida Keys boarding up homes, stores

Officials in the island chain south of the Florida mainland are expected to announce evacuations as Hurricane Irma moves west through the Caribbean toward the state.

Officials in the island chain south of the Florida mainland are expected to announce evacuations as Hurricane Irma moves west through the Caribbean toward the state.

Even intrepid Keys residents ready to evacuate ahead of Irma

Even intrepid Keys residents ready to evacuate ahead of Irma

Major Hurricane Irma continues to track westward over the northern Caribbean Islands with sustained winds of 185 MPH.

Barbuda sustained a direct hit from Irma overnight; reporting wind gusts far greater than 100 MPH before the weather sensor failed.

Irma will continue to move west-northwestward over the next few days. Inclement weather will begin to impact the Turks and Caicos midday Thursday. Dangerous winds will spread northwestward into the Bahamas and Cuba on Friday.

As of this forecast, inclement weather may begin as early as Saturday evening across the Florida Keys and southern Florida mainland.

The forecast becomes very uncertain as Major Hurricane Irma approaches the Bahamas. Overnight data is shifted eastward, indicating a sharp northward turn before making landfall along the southern Florida coast. This would keep the worst conditions just east of the Miami Metro.

5am Irma advisory has shifted eastward into Florida. Forecast track may continue to change so please follow closely. pic.twitter.com/2GPxysIQWF — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 6, 2017

However, this shift would also increase the risk of severe impacts along the southeastern coast.

*This overnight shift is not yet a trend*

There is still lots of uncertainty regarding Irma’s long-term track. Significant impacts are still possible Monday into early Tuesday. The level of impact and expanse of impacts have yet to be determined.

We may begin to get a firmer grasp of the forecast later Wednesday into Thursday, and a much better idea by Saturday.

Ensure that your hurricane plan is ready to be activated and purchase initial hurricane supplies, in case Irma significantly impacts the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Please stay alert to the latest information from the First Alert Forecast Team, NOAA and local officials.

Track the latest online at our Hurricane Center or on our First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.