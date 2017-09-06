Area universities issue statements on Hurricane Irma

Universities throughout the Coastal Empire are issuing statements on Hurricane Irma. Here is the latest from school officials.

From Georgia Southern University:

At this time, we do not have any determinations related to campus closures or other precautions that may be necessary.

Administrators are closely monitoring conditions. With so much uncertainty, there have not been any determinations related to campus closures or other precautions.

Armstrong State University:

The safety of students, faculty and staff is our top priority.

Classes are currently operating on a regular schedule. They say students and staff should pay attention to emails and the school's website for any changes. They're also encouraging people to update their "BLAST" emergency contact information in Port of Armstrong.

Savannah College of Art and Design:

For the Savannah College of Art and Design, they've decided to postpone the start of the Fall 2017 quarter. That covers classes for the Savannah and Atlanta campuses, as well as eLearning. Despite the rescheduling, campus will remain open, for now.

Savannah State University:

If needed, plans for cancellation or evacuation will be made in the coming days.

Officials say if needed, plans for cancellation or evacuation will be made in the coming days. They want students to prepare by creating communication plans, setting meet-up locations and building a ready kit.

