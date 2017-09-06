Tybee offering free sandbags in preparation of possible Irma impact

As everyone continues to prep for a possible impact from Hurricane Irma, Tybee Island is acting now.

The mayor has announced a sandbag giveaway will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The sandbags can be picked up at Tybee City Hall starting at 8 a.m. Sand will be available on the volleyball court in Memorial Park.

The following is a message from Mayor Buelterman on Tybee's Hurricane Irma preparations:

