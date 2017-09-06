WATCH LIVE: CEMA is holding a news conference on potential Hurri - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: CEMA is holding a news conference on potential Hurricane Irma impacts

(Source: CEMA) (Source: CEMA)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to update residents on potential Hurricane Irma impacts.

[MOBILE USERS, please click here to view the live stream]

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly