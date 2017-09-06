LIST: Business re-openings Post-Tropical Cyclone Irma

Universities throughout the Coastal Empire are issuing statements on Hurricane Irma. Here is the latest from school officials.

Universities throughout the Coastal Empire are issuing statements on Hurricane Irma. Here is the latest from school officials.

We are in the beginning of re-openings following Hurricane Irma. The following list is at last report from the business. Please keep in mind there is a possibility that not every business that reported a closure will send us a reopening update.

Businesses/Churches Closed

Ameris Bank Drayton Street branch will be open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (lobby only). Also, Ameris Bank's Rincon drive thru only will be open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Drayton Street branch will be open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (lobby only). Also, Ameris Bank's Rincon drive thru only will be open until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Arboris LLC in Garden City will reopen Wednesday with normal business hours

in Garden City will reopen Wednesday with normal business hours Bank of America financial centers in Georgia closed Monday, with the exception of five that will open in the Augusta area. Bank of America financial centers in Coastal South Carolina are also closed Monday.

financial centers in Georgia closed Monday, with the exception of five that will open in the Augusta area. Bank of America financial centers in Coastal South Carolina are also closed Monday. BankSouth branch at 18 West Bryan will be open for regular hours on Wednesday. The Stephenson Avenue branch will be closed Wednesday but Stephenson Avenue mortgage office will operate on normal hours.

branch at 18 West Bryan will be open for regular hours on Wednesday. The Stephenson Avenue branch will be closed Wednesday but Stephenson Avenue mortgage office will operate on normal hours. Be Pediatrics closed Friday-Tuesday. Reopening Wednesday.

closed Friday-Tuesday. Reopening Wednesday. Beaufort County convenience stores closing early Friday. Electronics recycling canceled Saturday.

closing early Friday. Electronics recycling canceled Saturday. Beaufort County government offices will be closed Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12, to include all convenience centers, library branches, and parks and leisure services (PALS) facilities. All County public meetings and other scheduled activities for these days are canceled.

will be closed Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12, to include all convenience centers, library branches, and parks and leisure services (PALS) facilities. All County public meetings and other scheduled activities for these days are canceled. Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority closed Sept. 8, 11, and 12. Offices are expected to reopen Wednesday.

closed Sept. 8, 11, and 12. Offices are expected to reopen Wednesday. Best of Savannah 2017 party postponed.

postponed. Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island will reopen Wednesday.

will reopen Wednesday. Brunswick VA Clinic is currently closed because of Hurricane Irma. The clinic is expected to reopen Sept. 13 or 14.

is currently closed because of Hurricane Irma. The clinic is expected to reopen Sept. 13 or 14. Calvary Baptist Temple is canceling all campus church activities between Friday and Tuesday. No church service Sunday.

is canceling all campus church activities between Friday and Tuesday. No church service Sunday. Candler Hospital has been completely evacuated and is now temporarily closed until further notice.

has been completely evacuated and is now temporarily closed until further notice. Carver State Bank will close all of their offices Friday, September 8 at 12 noon, through Tuesday, September 12. Carver locations will reopen on Wednesday, September 13 at 9 a.m.

will close all of their offices Friday, September 8 at 12 noon, through Tuesday, September 12. Carver locations will reopen on Wednesday, September 13 at 9 a.m. City of Savannah non-emergency customer services closing at 2 p.m. Thursday - Tuesday. This includes sanitation services, development services, business services, community services, and utility services. All city garages will be closed except for the State Street Garage, which will remain free and open to the public through the storm. Residents are asked to secure garbage and recycling carts prior to the storm.

closing at 2 p.m. Thursday - Tuesday. This includes sanitation services, development services, business services, community services, and utility services. All city garages will be closed except for the State Street Garage, which will remain free and open to the public through the storm. Residents are asked to secure garbage and recycling carts prior to the storm. Chatham County Parks & Recreation facilities closing Friday at noon until further notice. This includes all scheduled sporting events and programs at any of the facilities.

closing Friday at noon until further notice. This includes all scheduled sporting events and programs at any of the facilities. Chatham County Sheriff's Office video visitation closing after 5 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

closing after 5 p.m. Thursday until further notice. Chatham Oral Surgery will close their Savannah and Pooler locations this Monday through Wednesday. They will close Friday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Customers are encouraged to check Facebook for updates.

will close their Savannah and Pooler locations this Monday through Wednesday. They will close Friday between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Customers are encouraged to check Facebook for updates. Children's Village in Richmond Hill will be closed Friday through Thursday, Sept. 14.

will be closed Friday through Thursday, Sept. 14. Coastal Ear, Nose, and Throat closed Monday

closed Monday Coastal Heritage Society sites closing Friday until further notice. Saturday's event at Savannah Children's Museum is canceled.

sites closing Friday until further notice. Saturday's event at Savannah Children's Museum is canceled. Coastal Pediatrics will close Friday at noon, through Tuesday. It plans to reopen on Wednesday.

will close Friday at noon, through Tuesday. It plans to reopen on Wednesday. Colony Bank Savannah Offices will be closing all offices Friday at 2 p.m. and remain closed Saturday and Monday.

will be closing all offices Friday at 2 p.m. and remain closed Saturday and Monday. Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care, Inc. to reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.

to reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. Daniel Defense in North Bryan County suspending operations starting Friday and will remain closed until the storm has passed.

in North Bryan County suspending operations starting Friday and will remain closed until the storm has passed. EOA for Savannah-Chatham County area Head-Start/Early Head Start Chatham and Effingham County campuses will be closed to students on Friday through Tuesday. Only the EOA Leadership team and Head Start/Early Head Start Senior Management team will report to work at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. All EOA and Head Start/Early Head Start will be off Monday through Tuesday.

will be closed to students on Friday through Tuesday. Only the EOA Leadership team and Head Start/Early Head Start Senior Management team will report to work at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. All EOA and Head Start/Early Head Start will be off Monday through Tuesday. Epps Medical Associates will be closed Monday and Tuesday. If weather permits, they will reopen on Wednesday.

will be closed Monday and Tuesday. If weather permits, they will reopen on Wednesday. ExperCare Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine reopening Tuesday, Sept. 12.

reopening Tuesday, Sept. 12. First Baptist Church of Rincon Weekday Ministries Child Care and Preschool closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday

closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday First Chatham Bank closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12. First Effingham Bank closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12. First Glynn Bank closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Fort Pulaski The fort is still inundated by water and not yet accessible. The park will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The fort is still inundated by water and not yet accessible. The park will remain closed to the public until further notice. Fort Frederica National Monument will begin shut down procedures and will close Thursday at 5 p.m. Fort Frederica and Bloody Marsh units will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice. In addition, all administrative facilities will be closed.

will begin shut down procedures and will close Thursday at 5 p.m. Fort Frederica and Bloody Marsh units will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed until further notice. In addition, all administrative facilities will be closed. Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Offices in Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. There will be no Jasper County General Sessions Court on Monday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 13. Non-jury matters are expected to be handled Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15.

in Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties in Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties. There will be no Jasper County General Sessions Court on Monday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 13. Non-jury matters are expected to be handled Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15. Gastroenterology Consultants of Savannah closed Friday. Expected to reopen Wednesday. This closure indicates any and all procedures and appointments for all locations.

closed Friday. Expected to reopen Wednesday. This closure indicates any and all procedures and appointments for all locations. Georgia Eye Institute offices will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 at noon through Tuesday, Sept 12. We will have an On-Call Physician available at for emergencies. We will contact patients to reschedule their appointments after the storm.

will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 at noon through Tuesday, Sept 12. We will have an On-Call Physician available at for emergencies. We will contact patients to reschedule their appointments after the storm. Georgia Eye Institute Surgery Center will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 through Wednesday, Sept 13.

will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 through Wednesday, Sept 13. Georgia Ports Authority ceasing operations at Ports of Savannah and Brunswick, Saturday-Tuesday

ceasing operations at Ports of Savannah and Brunswick, Saturday-Tuesday Glennville Eye Surgery Center will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 through Wednesday, Sept 13.

will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 through Wednesday, Sept 13. Georgia Skin and Cancer Clinic closed Monday and Tuesday. Will reopen Wednesday if weather permits.

closed Monday and Tuesday. Will reopen Wednesday if weather permits. Goodwill Southeast Georgia stores and donation drop-off points and Job Connection Centers, with the exception of Glynn County, will resume normal business hours as of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

stores and donation drop-off points and Job Connection Centers, with the exception of Glynn County, will resume normal business hours as of Wednesday, Sept. 13. Gulfstream : Savannah and Brunswick's facilities closed 9/8-9/10 in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Only personnel essential to hurricane preparedness will be asked to report.

: Savannah and Brunswick's facilities closed 9/8-9/10 in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Only personnel essential to hurricane preparedness will be asked to report. Health Care Enrollment and renewal assistance for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Pregnancy Medicaid and other public benefits at Bull Street Library canceled.

at Bull Street Library canceled. Hinesville City Hall closing Friday. Reopening Tuesday

closing Friday. Reopening Tuesday Horizon Behavior Health will be closed Monday and Tuesday, September 11th and 12th. This pertains to all locations, Savannah, Hinesville, and Rincon.

will be closed Monday and Tuesday, September 11th and 12th. This pertains to all locations, Savannah, Hinesville, and Rincon. J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center closed Friday-Tuesday. Wednesday is to be determined. Please call to confirm appointment.

closed Friday-Tuesday. Wednesday is to be determined. Please call to confirm appointment. Kerry Ingredients: Resuming normal operation on Wednesday at 7 a.m. The Bourne Warehouse will also resume operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Resuming normal operation on Wednesday at 7 a.m. The Bourne Warehouse will also resume operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Kroger in all Savannah areas, as well as Hinesville, Bluffton/Hilton Head, Richmond Hill, and Rincon will close at 9 p.m. Friday evening until further notice.

will close at 9 p.m. Friday evening until further notice. Ledesma Sports Medicine: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12.

Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12. Lutheran Church of the Redeemer will not be holding worship on Sunday. Offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

will not be holding worship on Sunday. Offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens closing at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The last House and Nature Train tours will be at 2:30 p.m. The last Slavery to Freedom Tour will be at 3 p.m. All boat tours canceled.

closing at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The last House and Nature Train tours will be at 2:30 p.m. The last Slavery to Freedom Tour will be at 3 p.m. All boat tours canceled. McDaniel's Consulting & Counseling closed Friday and Monday

closed Friday and Monday Midway Family Dental: Closed Monday and Tuesday (9/11 – 9/12/17). If weather permits, the office will reopen on Wednesday, 09/13/17.

Closed Monday and Tuesday (9/11 – 9/12/17). If weather permits, the office will reopen on Wednesday, 09/13/17. Midwife Group and Birth Center (1692 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah) will be closed on Monday, 09/11 and Tuesday 09/12. The midwives will still be available via phone (call the office and the answering service will patch you through), but evacuees should report to the nearest hospital for an emergency.

(1692 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah) will be closed on Monday, 09/11 and Tuesday 09/12. The midwives will still be available via phone (call the office and the answering service will patch you through), but evacuees should report to the nearest hospital for an emergency. National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force will be closing due to Hurricane Irma on Friday, September 8 at NOON. A date for reopening has not been decided yet and will depend on the circumstances surrounding the storm.

will be closing due to Hurricane Irma on Friday, September 8 at NOON. A date for reopening has not been decided yet and will depend on the circumstances surrounding the storm. National Wildlife Refuges closed until further notice in following locations: Pinckney Island, Savannah (Jasper, Chatham, Effingham), Wassaw, Harris Neck and Blackbeard Island

closed until further notice in following locations: Pinckney Island, Savannah (Jasper, Chatham, Effingham), Wassaw, Harris Neck and Blackbeard Island Neurological Institute of Savannah will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 13. New Life Apostolic Temple closed Sunday

closed Sunday Oglethorpe Speedway Park: The races for Sept. 8 have been canceled. The facility will close Thursday afternoon (9/8) until after the storm has passed.

The races for Sept. 8 have been canceled. The facility will close Thursday afternoon (9/8) until after the storm has passed. Optim Health System closed Friday-Tuesday. The Dublin facility is expected to reopen Tuesday, weather permitting.

closed Friday-Tuesday. The Dublin facility is expected to reopen Tuesday, weather permitting. Optim Surgery Center will be canceling the free seminar for individuals considering a knee replacement on Thursday, September 14. We will reschedule at a later date.

will be canceling the free seminar for individuals considering a knee replacement on Thursday, September 14. We will reschedule at a later date. Parks and Leisure Services (PALS) reopening Wednesday, Sept. 13.

reopening Wednesday, Sept. 13. Planet Fitness Savannah closing at noon Friday. Will reopen ASAP.

closing at noon Friday. Will reopen ASAP. Public Health facilities to suspend operations at health departments and environmental health offices in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties on Friday. They will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

to suspend operations at health departments and environmental health offices in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties on Friday. They will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Richmond Hill Bank closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Statesboro location will close Monday and Tuesday. Hospital operations at Optim Medical Center-Tattnall and Optim Medical Center-Screven will remain open.

closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Statesboro location will close Monday and Tuesday. Hospital operations at Optim Medical Center-Tattnall and Optim Medical Center-Screven will remain open. Savannah Children's Museum closed Thursday until further notice.

closed Thursday until further notice. Savannah Medical Group: Dr. John Northrup's office will close at 1 p.m. Friday, through Monday.

Dr. John Northrup's office will close at 1 p.m. Friday, through Monday. Savannah Neurology Specialists (6602 Waters Ave, Bldg C) will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 through Tuesday, Sept 12. We will have an On-Call Physician available at Memorial Hospital for emergencies and Phone Triage coverage throughout the storm. We will contact patients to reschedule their appointments after the storm.

(6602 Waters Ave, Bldg C) will be closed beginning Friday, Sept 8 through Tuesday, Sept 12. We will have an On-Call Physician available at Memorial Hospital for emergencies and Phone Triage coverage throughout the storm. We will contact patients to reschedule their appointments after the storm. Savannah Pediatrics in Pooler will be closed from noon Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12 in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

will be closed from noon Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12 in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Savannah Plastic Surgery: Closing at noon Friday. Will reopen on Wednesday at noon if weather permits.

Closing at noon Friday. Will reopen on Wednesday at noon if weather permits. Savannah Schools Credit Union Islands Branch location closed Friday through Monday. Mall location open Friday (9/8) from 9 A.M. - 2 P.M. but closed Monday.

Islands Branch location closed Friday through Monday. Mall location open Friday (9/8) from 9 A.M. - 2 P.M. but closed Monday. Savannah Speech and Hearing Center closing at noon on Friday and will remain closed until Wednesday.

closing at noon on Friday and will remain closed until Wednesday. Savannah Social Security Office will remain closed Wednesday

will remain closed Wednesday South State Bank closed Monday, Sept. 11 in Beaufort County, Berkeley County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Dorchester County, & Jasper County in SC. In GA, closed Monday in Chatham County & Bryan County.

closed Monday, Sept. 11 in Beaufort County, Berkeley County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Dorchester County, & Jasper County in SC. In GA, closed Monday in Chatham County & Bryan County. Southeastern Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates : CLOSED FRIDAY, MONDAY, and TUESDAY ( 9/8 – 9/12/17). If weather permits, we will reopen on Wednesday 09/13/17.

: CLOSED FRIDAY, MONDAY, and TUESDAY ( 9/8 – 9/12/17). If weather permits, we will reopen on Wednesday 09/13/17. SCCPSS Board of Education's Budget Committee canceled and will be rescheduled

canceled and will be rescheduled SCCPSS Town Hall meetings scheduled for Thursday and Tuesday canceled and will be rescheduled

scheduled for Thursday and Tuesday canceled and will be rescheduled Second African Baptist Church on Houston Street has canceled Sunday services.

on Houston Street has canceled Sunday services. Statesboro Municipal Court for Sept. 11 and 12 canceled.

for Sept. 11 and 12 canceled. State Bank & Trust closed Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 11.

closed Friday, Sept. 8 and Monday, Sept. 11. Summit Cancer Care: All locations will reopen Wednesday except the Okatie, SC location. Please call Wednesday morning to confirm appointments.

All locations will reopen Wednesday except the Okatie, SC location. Please call Wednesday morning to confirm appointments. Telfair Museums sites will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tybee Island American Legion: Closed Friday (9/8) through Tuesday (9/12). Bingo, Football, Patriot Day canceled.

Closed Friday (9/8) through Tuesday (9/12). Bingo, Football, Patriot Day canceled. Urological Associates of Savannah closing at noon on Friday with plans to reopen Wednesday.

closing at noon on Friday with plans to reopen Wednesday. Watson Eyecenter on Hodgson Memorial closed Thursday-Tuesday. Hope to reopen Wednesday.

on Hodgson Memorial closed Thursday-Tuesday. Hope to reopen Wednesday. Wells Fargo bank branches in Georgia closed Monday, Sept. 11

bank branches in Georgia closed Monday, Sept. 11 Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. (including the Lady Bamford Center and all programs) will be closed through Friday, Sept. 15. They will re-open on Monday, Sept. 18.

(including the Lady Bamford Center and all programs) will be closed through Friday, Sept. 15. They will re-open on Monday, Sept. 18. Wetherington Chiropractic will be closed starting Friday, September 8th at 3 pm through Tuesday, Sept. 12. We will reopen on Wednesday, September 13th weather permitting.

will be closed starting Friday, September 8th at 3 pm through Tuesday, Sept. 12. We will reopen on Wednesday, September 13th weather permitting. Wilmington Island Farmer's Market closed Saturday.

closed Saturday. Yemassee Municipal Complex closed Friday until further notice. Town Council meeting will be rescheduled.

closed Friday until further notice. Town Council meeting will be rescheduled. YMCA of Coastal Georgia: All YMCA youth sports programs canceled Thursday through Tuesday. Richmond Hill YMCA, Habersham YMCA, Islands Family YMCA, Tybee Island YMCA, West Chatham YMCA, Effingham YMCA, Golden Isles YMCA, Liberty County/Armed Services YMCA, and McIntosh County YMCA closing at noon on Friday and staying closed until Tuesday. All group exercise classes, child watch, Mother's Morning Out, Fun Club, and Super Saturday events canceled until Tuesday.

Events Canceled

Atlantic Judicial Court for Bryan, Liberty, Evans, and Tattnall counties closed Sept. 8-12

closed Sept. 8-12 Beaufort County Treasurer's Office closing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Reopening Friday at 8 a.m. for regular business and closing at noon.

closing at 4 p.m. Thursday. Reopening Friday at 8 a.m. for regular business and closing at noon. Bloomingdale Municipal Court for 09/12/17 at 2 P.M. will be canceled. New court dates will be mailed to defendants after court reopens.

for 09/12/17 at 2 P.M. will be canceled. New court dates will be mailed to defendants after court reopens. Bluffton Beach Sweep/River Sweep scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 canceled

scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 canceled Bluffton Municipal Court closing at noon Friday until further notice

closing at noon Friday until further notice Boys and Girls Club of Savannah closed until further notice. The block party for Saturday, Sept. 16 is canceled. A new date will be announced shortly.

closed until further notice. The block party for Saturday, Sept. 16 is canceled. A new date will be announced shortly. Bryan County courts scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12 canceled.

scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12 canceled. Bulloch County Schools closed Friday through Tuesday

closed Friday through Tuesday Bulloch County Superior Court canceled for next week (9/11-9/15).

canceled for next week (9/11-9/15). HCSO Victim Advocate 3K Walk and Fun Day has been postponed due to the possible severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Irma. The event will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.

has been postponed due to the possible severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Irma. The event will be rescheduled and announced at a later date. Heart & Soul of May Street Gala postponed

postponed HHI Design Review Board meeting canceled

meeting canceled HHI Intergovernmental and Public Safety Committee Meeting canceled

canceled Jasper County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled. Next board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Government Building, County Chambers room. Police Committee Meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 has been canceled. Next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. in the District Office Board Room.

scheduled for Monday has been canceled. Next board meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Jasper County Government Building, County Chambers room. Police Committee Meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11 has been canceled. Next meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. in the District Office Board Room. Jasper County TRUST Community Resource Fair which was scheduled for Saturday, September 9th from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Blue Heron Nature Trail in Ridgeland, SC, is being canceled and postponed.

which was scheduled for Saturday, September 9th from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Blue Heron Nature Trail in Ridgeland, SC, is being canceled and postponed. Liberty County Board of Education's board meeting canceled.

board meeting canceled. Liberty Regional Foundation Gala scheduled for Saturday, Sept 9 has been postponed.

scheduled for Saturday, Sept 9 has been postponed. Loggerhead sea turtle release on Tybee moved to Thursday

release on Tybee moved to Thursday Memorial Health Cure Childhood Cancer Event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 has been postponed.

scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 has been postponed. Pooler’s 2017 Patriot Weekend Festival is canceled.

is canceled. Savannah Downtown Business Association luncheon on Sept. 13 is canceled

luncheon on Sept. 13 is canceled Savannah-Chatham Board of Education's Academic Excellence Committee meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. SCCPSS District 2 Community Appreciation Event scheduled for Sunday has been postponed

scheduled for Sunday has been postponed Songs and Beers for Heroes event that was to be held on 9/11 at Fat Patties in Bluffton has been postponed.

event that was to be held on 9/11 at Fat Patties in Bluffton has been postponed. Waterfront Park: All city sponsored events have been canceled for the upcoming weekend.

All city sponsored events have been canceled for the upcoming weekend. Wells Fargo branches closed through Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.