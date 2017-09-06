List: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Major Hurricane Irma

Armstrong State: Main campus in Savannah and the Liberty Center in Hinesville will close Thursday at 5 p.m. Residence halls will close Friday at 9 a.m. All residential students must leave campus as a precaution. The university will have transportation available to take residential students to a safe location. Classes will be canceled and campus will be closed Friday through Tuesday. All events canceled through Tuesday.
Ash Tree Learning Center: Half day Thursday. Students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. No school Friday through Monday.
Benedictine: Friday, September 8th, will be a half-day of school with dismissal at 12:33 p.m. with a grab-and-go lunch. School will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.
Bryan County Schools: Closed to all students and staff on Friday, Sept. 8, Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12. Most extracurricular activities scheduled for Friday have been moved to Thursday night or have been canceled.
Glynn County Schools will be closed on Friday, Sept. 8, Monday, Sept. 11, and Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Habersham School is closed on Friday and Monday.
McIntosh County Schools: Closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Savannah-Chatham County School System will be closed to students on Friday, Sept. 8. Essential District staff will report to work on Friday as notified by their Supervisor. School will also be cancelled on Monday, September 11th and Tuesday, September 12th. The return to school date is subject to change.
Savannah State University: Classes will be canceled Friday through Tuesday. Residential students can begin to evacuate Thursday. All residential halls will close no later than Saturday morning. Campus will be closed from noon on Saturday through Tuesday.
SCAD: The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due for Savannah, Atlanta, and eLearning due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.
St. John Academy/Before and After Care Program (located at 2415 E DeRenne Avenue): Closed Friday, Sept. 8 until further notice. All parents, students, and staff should stay tuned for any other updates.
Urban Christian Academy: Closed all day Thursday, Friday, and Monday, along with the daycare center.
Businesses Closes
Fort Pulaski is closed indefinitely.
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club will be closed Friday until further notice.
Gulfstream: Savannah and Brunswick's facilities closed 9/8-9/10 in preparation for Hurricane Irma. Only personnel essential to hurricane preparedness will be asked to report.
Ledesma Sports Medicine: Closed Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-12.
Midway Family Dental: Closed Monday and Tuesday (9/11 – 9/12/17). If weather permits, the office will reopen on Wednesday, 09/13/17.
Oglethorpe Speedway Park: The races for Sept. 8 have been cancelled. The facility will close Thursday afternoon (9/8) until after the storm has passed.
Southeastern Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates: CLOSED FRIDAY, MONDAY, and TUESDAY ( 9/8 – 9/12/17). If weather permits, we will reopen on Wednesday 09/13/17.
Events Canceled
HCSO Victim Advocate 3K Walk and Fun Day has been postponed due to the possible severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Irma. The event will be rescheduled and announced at a later date.
Pooler’s 2017 Patriot Weekend Festival is canceled.
Memorial Health Cure Childhood Cancer Event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 has been postponed.