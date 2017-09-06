Gov. Deal issues mandatory evacuation east of I-95 to begin Saturday

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for 30 counties ahead of any potential impacts of Major Hurricane Irma.

The 30 counties under a state of emergency are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware Counties.

In a release, Gov. Deal said:

The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Irma,” said Deal. “I encourage all Georgians in our coastal areas that could be impacted by this storm to evacuate the area as soon as possible. Beginning Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order will take effect for Chatham County, all areas east of I-95 and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by this catastrophic hurricane and storm surge. GEMA/HS continues leading our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to safely evacuate the coastal areas, provide public shelter and minimize the disruption of traffic. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in Hurricane Irma’s path.

Deal also issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas east of I-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma. All citizens east of Interstate 95 along Georgia's coastline are asked to mandatorily evacuate the region beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017. The executive order also authorized up to 5,000 Georgia National Guard members to be on state active duty to support Hurricane Irma response and recovery.

State Agency Information:

GEMA/HS

• Sheltering and state park information are available on the GEMA/HS website or by calling 1-800-TRY-GEMA.

• For additional information on GEMA/HS relief efforts, contact Catherine Howden at catherine.howden@gema.ga.gov or 404-606-2928.

GA DoD

• For additional information on GA DoD relief efforts, contact Desiree Bamba at desiree.b.bamba.nfg@mail.mil or 470-303-2329.

GDOT

• Contraflow on I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. See the attached graphic for more information. For more information on GDOT preparations, see the attached graphic or contact Natalie Dale, ndale@dot.ga.gov.

Georgia Attorney General

If you feel that you may have been the victim of a scam or price gouging while in the aforementioned counties, please contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit. Call 1-800-869-1123 toll-free outside of the metro Atlanta calling area, or call 404-651-8600 inside the metro Atlanta area, or click here to report suspected price gouging online. Detailed information, including copies of relevant documentation and pictures, may be uploaded to this site.

Gov. Deal's Executive Order:

