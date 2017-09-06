Gov. Nathan Deal issues state of emergency for six GA counties

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for six counties ahead of any potential impacts of Major Hurricane Irma.

The emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh counties.

In a release, Gov. Deal said:

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief. This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared.