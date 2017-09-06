Savannahians stocking up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Irma

Shelves continue to empty across the Savannah area as customers fill up carts to stock up for the hurricane.

Most peoples' first thoughts go to Walmart, Ace Hardware, and Lowe's. While mainstream stores wait for more shipments, many local stores have supplies.

84 Lumber on Ogeechee Road is just one of many in the area. Simply type in 'hardware store' on your GPS. They have gas cans, plywood, and also the tools you need to board up your home before heading out of town, should you need to.

"Any kind of lumber, any kind of dimensional lumber, anything like that. You may need to help maybe put up some of the plywood around the windows or something like that; screws, nails, all that kind of good stuff," said Tim Taylor, General Manager, 84 Lumber. "We're going to be here until the very end. A lot of people are trying to board up and get out now. We'll be here until probably Friday or Saturday, making sure we're helping everyone we can until we run out of supplies here."

We also spoke with Sams Club, Walmart, and Kroger personnel, who all say you shouldn't panic. New shipments are on the way. We've already seen some of these come in as employees have handed customers bottled water right off the shipment pallets. Kroger released a statement Wednesday to let us know.

"Providing support for the communities we serve is a priority. They are working tirelessly to ensure they are able to replenish their affected stores as quickly as possible so that emergency supplies are available to both evacuees and residents."

If you're in dire need of things like water and can't wait for these next shipments, we've heard multiple people are finding water and supplies at gas stations, dollar stores, and other local stores in the area that still have things in stock

