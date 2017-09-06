Good News: Farmer's Market on Armstrong campus

The Armstrong State Department of Recreation and Wellness hosted a farmer's market on campus Wednesday, an opportunity for students to sample local products and support local businesses.

More than 25 vendors, regional farmers, and artisans displayed homegrown produce and handcrafted items - many that the students were experiencing for the first time - and the exposure to a potential new customer base helped the participating companies as well.

"Just to talk to people and get to know people and have people get to know us and realize that we're there and other businesses that are here. Sometimes when you're just shopping at shopping malls you know the big-name stores, but you don't know all the small stores and small businesses, local businesses in the area. It just gets us out there, gets us known, gets us seen and gets support," said Tracey Richburg, Founder and CEO, Savannah Sauce Company.

Armstrong's Department of Wellness and Recreation hosts this event twice a year in the Student Union Plaza.

