Remembering William B. Jackson, Sr.

Final farewells were made to a beloved Savannah community leader on Wednesday.

William Benjamin Jackson, Sr. passed away in his home at the age of 90. He is sorely missed by those who knew his giving spirit.

Jackson leaves behind a legacy of promoting education and equal rights for all people. We sat down with Jackson's son to hear about his father's life time of service.

"I think his personal story is that he really was a teacher and he believed in teaching kids, he believed that all kids could learn," said William B. Jackon, son of William B. Jackson, Sr.

William Jackson graduated from Beach High School then was drafted into the Navy in 1945, serving on the USS Cubera. Jackson went on to major in math and minor in chemistry at Georgia State College, now known as Savannah State University. He was one of the "Pearls," founding members, of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

"We called him Brother Jackson in the fraternity. He was a quiet giant," said Solomon Myers, friend.

Jackson's good friend Solomon Myers called him a quiet giant, blessed with brilliance. After college, Jackson went on to teach in rural Alabama and then returned home to begin his education career with Savannah-Chatham Schools. Working at Paulson Elementary School and Sol C. Johnson High School, where he became Assistant Principal.

"Him having a high interest in science, he coined the phrase for the mascot to be the 'atom smasher,' and that was noted to be one of the one of the most unique mascots for a high school in the country," said Jackson's son.

During the Civil Rights Era, Jackson marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta. He was an active member of the NAACP, and one of his highest achievements was becoming the first black Assistant Superintendent for Savannah-Chatham Schools.

"He never was about, 'I did this and I did that, I did this for this person and I did that for that person.' We knew it, but he never talked about it, and that to me, is the measure of a real man," Myers said.

A man that will be sorely missed, leaving a lasting impact on our community.

"He believed in a positive way in which you should work and improve the lives of all around you. He lived that legacy all the way to the end," said Jackson's son.

William B. Jackson, Sr. is survived by his two children, 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild.

