GA Southern Moves New Hampshire Game to Birmingham

STATESBORO - Georgia Southern University and the University of New Hampshire have mutually agreed to move their scheduled football game this Saturday to Birmingham's Legion Field at 3 p.m. (CT) due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.



"When looking at the possibilities where we could try and play this football game, UAB and A.D. Mark Ingram reached out to us and offered us their facilities," Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Tom Kleinlein said. "After reviewing the updated forecast, we believe the best option for ensuring this game being played is to move to Birmingham. With the developing weather situation, it was paramount to make a decision today so that we would not have to pull resources that may be used in an evacuation scenario.



"I want to thank Mark Ingram, the City of Birmingham and everyone involved in helping make this move possible. This couldn't have been done without the flexibility of the University of New Hampshire and our staff."



Admission for the game will be free.



For those who already purchased tickets, the GS Athletics Ticket Office will allow ticket exchanges from this Saturday's game for any ticketed Georgia Southern event, including football, this academic year.



(From Georgia Southern Athletics)

