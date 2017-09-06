Fort Pulaski closed until hurricane passes

Fort Pulaski National Monument is closed for business. It's all part of an effort to make sure the park is secure before any potential impact from Hurricane Irma.

Rangers say the park will remain closed until the storm passes, that decision coming from the national and regional offices for the park service.

"We're better safe than sorry in this case. We want to make sure that the park is as prepared as possible for any impact from Hurricane Irma and that we can get our staff out of here, not worrying about the park where they can worry about themselves, their families, and deal appropriately," said Fort Pulaski National Monument PIO, Joel Cadoff.

Cadoff says staff will work on securing the park on Thursday and hopefully be gone by the weekend.

