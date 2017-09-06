'A Day for Southern' fundraiser held to help GSU

Volunteers in Statesboro hope they can raise $1 million to help Georgia Southern.

They gathered for the annual 'A Day for Southern' campaign on Wednesday, whey canvased Statesboro and Bulloch County to collect donations from people to help fund campus scholarships, a museum, and more. School leaders say the success over four decades speaks to how the two communities come together.

"This is a concrete example of a town-gown relationship that we have here between Georgia Southern and the Statesboro / Bulloch County community," said Jaime Hebert, GSU President.

They'll unveil the amount raised next Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.