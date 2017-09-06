SCCPSS officials expected to make school closure decision Thursday

As of Wednesday night, no decisions have been made on canceling classes for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.

We're told Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett will make a decision sometime Thursday. Wednesday night, we headed to a public education meeting to speak with parents.

"I feel that they should, to me personally, they are saying the hurricane is going to hit Monday. I feel that they should cancel school today and let Thursday and Friday be off days so the parents can have more time for preparation," said Valencia Hollis, SCCPSS parent.

We will keep you updated once a decision is made. Click here to see a list of all school closures.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.