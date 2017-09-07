Chatham County Functional, Access, Medical Needs Registry to close at 5 p.m. Thursday

Applications for the Chatham County Functional, Access, and Medical Needs Registry will no longer be taken after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

After the 5 p.m. cut off, any residents who do not have transportation should make arrangements to get to the Savannah Civic Center at 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue to evacuate with the general population should an evacuation order be issued.

Health officials say they must close the Registry ahead of tropical storm force winds in order to process the number of applicants already received.

