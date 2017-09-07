Here's how to report price gouging in GA, SC

A State of Emergency has been declared for several coastal Georgia counties as well as the state of South Carolina.

GEORGIA

In Georgia, the emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

“Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” said Deal. "This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared."

To report price gouging in Georgia, contact the Consumer Protection Unit at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123. Officials urge consumers to include as many details as possible about the incident, including receipts, estimates, and product details. CLICK HERE TO REPORT ONLINE and for more information.

SOUTH CAROLINA

In South Carolina, price gouging law (SC §39-5-145) is a general prohibition of unconscionable prices during times of disaster. It is in effect for the next 15 days. Price gougers can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable with a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

Contact the South Carolina Attorney General Office. If you feel like you are the victim of price gouging in SC there are certain steps that you can take to help the SC Attorney General Office investigate. Please do the following:

Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business Note the price you paid Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price Provide your name and contact information

The South Carolina Attorney General Office will need this information in order to conduct a thorough investigation. Please email any examples or documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov or call 803-737-3953 and leave a message if you have witnessed a likely violation. For additional information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.