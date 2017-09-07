Camden County officials issue voluntary evacuation effective imm - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Camden County officials issue voluntary evacuation effective immediately

CAMDEN CO., GA (WTOC) -

Camden County officials have issued a voluntary evacuation for all citizens.

The voluntary evacuation is effective immediately. Officials state that a mandatory evacuation could be issued if conditions warrant.

The release also states a reminder that there are no approved shelters in Camden County due to the potential for flooding. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly