Voluntary evacuation order issued for Effingham County

Effingham County, along with the cities of Rincon, Springfield, and Guyton, are issuing a voluntary evacuation order, effective at 8 a.m. Friday.

Officials encourage everyone who feels the need to evacuate to go ahead and do so.

"The biggest thing is just making sure, even though we're several days out, to make sure you have your plans in place, make sure you're fueled up. If you have generators, make sure they're installed properly according to code. That way, you don't have to worry about them back feeding into the system and putting emergency workers or utility workers at risk," said Clint Hodges, Effingham County EMA Director.

Evacuation shelter locations are being set up by the American Red Cross, and locations will be posted as they become available.

