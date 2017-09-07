Liberty County issues voluntary evacuation notice effective 6 a.m. on Friday

Liberty County issues voluntary evacuation notice effective 6 a. - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

LIBERTY CO., GA (WTOC) -

Liberty County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice effective at 6 a.m. on Friday.

All residents in the county – if they feel the need – are encouraged to evacuate if possible. 

