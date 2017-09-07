Liberty County issues voluntary evacuation notice effective 6 a.m. on Friday

Chatham County Emergency Management Agency continues to provide us with the latest updated information as they monitor Major Hurricane Irma. We are now learning more about the plans for specific municipalities.More >>
Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman has announced Tybee will begin evacuations on Friday at 8 a.m.
LIST: School, business closure list due to potential impact of Hurricane Irma
The Coast Guard says do not fight this hurricane, and leave the flight to them.
The mandatory evacuation order issued by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal goes into effect this Saturday morning at 8 a.m.
