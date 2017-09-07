2 killed in fiery crash on I-16 in Candler County

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a tractor-trailer rolled over near Exit 95 in Candler County, Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the westbound lanes of I-16. Officials say the truck rolled over and caught fire.

Sheriff's deputies tell WTOC the driver of a tractor-trailer and the driver of a pickup truck both died. A passenger in the pickup truck was pulled to safety.

The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as Norise Crawford Irvin of Bulloch County. The identity of the tractor-trailer driver has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.