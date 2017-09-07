I-16 WB closed at mm 98 in Candler County after wreck; rerouting to Hwy 46

Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a tractor-trailer flipped over near Exit 95 in Candler County, Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the WB side of I-16. Officials tell us the truck flipped over and is on fire.

WB lanes are closed at mile marker 98 and will be for some time. Officials are rerouting traffic to Highway 46, which runs parallel to I-16, to Exit 90, where drivers can get back on the interstate.

Deputies believe they are dealing with multiple fatalities.

