Tybee Island residents to begin evacuations at 8 a.m. on Friday

Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman has announced Tybee will begin evacuations on Friday at 8 a.m.

The mayor tells us the main reason they're evacuating a day earlier than the rest of the county is over flooding concerns here on Highway 80.

High tides are expected around late Friday night and both Saturday morning and Saturday night.

Just like Hurricane Matthew, Mayor Buelterman is reminding people that the decision to stay behind could be deadly. First responders will be limited in their abilities to rescue people especially in the peak of the storm.

Most people out here aren't taking chances. They're making some last minute preps at their homes and then hitting the road. As the storm gets closer, the mayor hope everyone makes the decision to leave.

"This one has a forecast where it's supposed to come back at us," said Mayor Buelterman. "So this is a very different situation. People need to heed that evacuation warning and leave. There is no logical reason that I can possibly think of why anyone would choose to stay on Tybee Island."

The city is taking steps to help elderly people and others who cannot evacuate on their own. For help with that call City Hall at 912.786.4573.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.