Consider This: Major Hurricane Irma

It is déjà vu all over again for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as Hurricane Irma is destined to pay our region a very unwelcomed visit.

While it is still too early to tell exactly what the impact will be to us, one thing is quite clear, there will be adverse and dangerous weather here come Sunday night and Monday.

Now is not the time for panic.

Now is the time to execute your personal hurricane plan and equally important, exercise patience.

We’re already seeing long lines at gas stations, empty shelves and in some cases, raw nerves particularly given our recent brush with Matthew. To a person, people I know who didn’t evacuate last year are among the first I know to hit the roads this year. And right now, the number one question people ask me, as well as our meteorologists, is whether they should evacuate or not.

Consider this: to stay or leave is a decision only you can make given you and your family’s individual circumstances. Do know, however, it may not be until Saturday until we can have a reasonable handle on knowing exactly what to expect in terms of potential damage Irma brings to our area.

Please make a smart decision for you and your family and know, that WTOC will be with you every step of the way keeping you informed and track this. And remember if Matthew taught us nothing, it taught us that together, we as a community can weather any storm.

