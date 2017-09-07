Bus transportation to begin at the Savannah Civic Center on Saturday morning

For those wanting to evacuate and need transportation, buses will be transporting people from the Savannah Civic Center.

Beginning at 8 a.m. buses will begin transporting people from Savannah to most likely Augusta, GA. The buses will run from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

At the Civic Center, there will be forms needing to be filled out before getting on a bus.

If you need transportation to the Civic Center, CAT Transit buses will be running on a normal schedule. People can also go to the Recreation Center in Pooler, at 600 Rogers Street, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday until 6 p.m. on Sunday, and get a ride to the Civic Center.

