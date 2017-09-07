Lowcountry marinas preparing for Hurricane Irma

Emergency agencies across the Coastal Empire are upping their operation levels while they continue to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Even businesses are feeling the pressure of the storm.

Jet skis are out of the water and on trailers waiting to be taken to higher ground. That’s because storm surge is a top concern for us in the Lowcountry.

So water based businesses are trying to get ahead of the storm and prepare right now.

Marinas are trying to get a jump start to prevent those same situations from Hurricane Matthew.

“We really learned the preventive stuff," said Neil Turner, Owner, Sea Monkeys Watersports. "Small stuff you don’t think about. Gas cans being filled or a generator, something extra that you don’t have that one thing it’s there and you don’t have to worry about it. All our boats are fueled. Everything is predone that way we’re not scrounging around looking for anything."

And for boats and jet skis being prepared means relocating the vessel or preparing it for the worse.

“If we get a ton of rain and you leave your boat in the water, if these boats fill up and the pump can’t keep up the boat is going to get lower and lower," said Chip Michlove, Outcast Sport Fishing. "In every marina last year we had a lot of boats go down. If a boat goes underwater it’s done. So it’s a smart move to pull it out of the water whether it be today or tomorrow.”

If you own a boat make sure you clear the boat of any items that could fly away when wind speeds increase and make sure it is secured firmly to the dock. That was a big problem with Hurricane Matthew - a lot of boats found homes in people’s backyards.

