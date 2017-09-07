Due to the uncertainty of the force of this storm, St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System will consolidate operations to St. Joseph's Hospital.

With the recent upgrades to that facility, it is better equipped to handle the long term needs of our caregivers, medical staff and any patients who are too sick to be discharged or evacuated.

Candler Hospital will temporarily close its facilities, including the emergency department, the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion as well as the medical office buildings on campus. Emergency obstetrics will be available at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The timing of the closure is contingent on how fast patients can be evacuated.

Patients at both St. Joseph's Hospital and Candler Hospital are currently being evaluated to determine who can be evacuated to an inland hospital for care during the storm. Those patients who cannot be discharged or evacuated will be moved to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Babies in the Special Care Nursery (NICU) will be evacuated.

The Candler Hospital emergency department will not be open during the storm or in the days afterward.

In the event of an evacuation, St. Joseph's/Candler is not accepting special needs patients. In accordance with county hurricane policies, families should contact CEMA directly to arrange evacuation to a nearby shelter.

