Mandatory evacuation notice issued for Glynn County effective at 8 a.m. on Friday

Glynn County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for all of Glynn County.

The evac order is effective as of 8 a.m. on Friday.

County offices and courts will be closed starting 12:00 noon on Friday, September 8, and will remain closed on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12.

The Need a Ride Program has been activated for Glynn County and will remain in effect on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9. People who need a ride should go to pick up points listed below from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. If people need to evacuate pets through the Need a Ride Program, you will need to report to the Lanier Plaza pick up area. You will be taken to the nearest Red Cross shelter.

The Need a Ride pick up location are:

Mary Ross Park

Colonial Mall

United Pentecostal Church

Harris Teeter (St. Simons Island)

Bay Harbor Church of God

Lanier Plaza (Pet Pick-up)

There will be no shelters in Glynn County, other coastal counties, or counties immediately adjacent to coastal counties in accordance with guidelines provided by the Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Glynn County Animal Control Department is closed and has stopped intake. They will evacuate the animals currently at the shelter to safety.

