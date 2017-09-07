The Senior Commander is ordering a mandatory evacuation for Hunter Army Airfield beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Fort Stewart residents will stay until the Senior Commander directs an evacuation.

Soldiers and civilians in the areas of Georgia where evacuations are ordered are to be in accordance with the governors executive order beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Coordination with unit chain of command is required before leaving.

Evacuees are to travel to a location within a 500-mile radius and save all receipts so that a travel voucher can be filed upon return. All receipts must be in the name of the person who will file the voucher.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, Army Community Service will be open to provide AER assistance to those evacuating.

DODEA schools are closed Friday through Tuesday. CDC's will

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.