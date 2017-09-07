Water, sewer services to be shutdown in Port Wentworth during ma - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Water, sewer services to be shutdown in Port Wentworth during mandatory evacuations

PORT WENTWORTH, GA

Port Wentworth officials say they will shutdown ALL public utilities within 24 hours of that mandatory evacuation - which begins Saturday at 8 am. 

This will include water and sewer services. They will restart when re-entry is permitted.

