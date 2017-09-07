Mandatory evacuation notice issued for Hinesville effective Satu - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Mandatory evacuation notice issued for Hinesville effective Saturday at 8 a.m.

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

The Mayor of Hinesville and City Council have issued a mandatory evacuation for the City of Hinesville effective Saturday at 8 a.m.

Citizens are urged to follow this order and to remain vigilant when watching the storm. The City plans to post 24/7 storm closure updates on their website, Facebook and Twitter.

