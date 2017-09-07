Gov. Deal issues mandatory evacuation east of I-95 to begin Saturday
Camden County officials issue voluntary evacuation effective immediately
Mandatory evacuation notice issued for Liberty County effective 8 a.m. on Saturday
Tybee Island residents to begin evacuations at 8 a.m. on Friday
Mandatory evacuation notice issued for Glynn County effective at 8 a.m. on Friday
Mandatory evacuation for Hunter Army Airfield beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday
Mandatory evacuation notice issued for Hinesville effective Saturday at 8 a.m.
