Local Planet Fitness locations offering hot showers to public in wake of Hurricane Irma

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Local area Planet Fitness gyms will be offering hot showers to the public after Hurricane Irma.

Both Savannah locations, on Ogeechee Road and Eisenhower Drive, will be open.

Both will close at noon on Friday and will reopen for the public as soon as Irma’s threats are over. 

