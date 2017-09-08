Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield evacuations go into effect at - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield evacuations go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday

FORT STEWART (WTOC) -

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield senior commander ordered an evacuation of both installations Thursday evening. The evacuation order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8.

Evacuation order:

