LIST: Current Red Cross shelters open in Georgia - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

LIST: Current Red Cross shelters open in Georgia

(Source: GEMA) (Source: GEMA)

The following is a current list of Red Cross shelters in Georgia that are now available, including planned open times.

You can also call 1-800-TRY-GEMA for Georgia locations and information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly