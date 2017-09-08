Depot-wide evacuation notice issued for Parris Island

Parris Island has issued a depot-wide evacuation effective at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Non-essential military personnel, non-essential civilian employees, and their families residing in the local area are authorized to evacuate to a safe location.

The decision has been made to request commercial buses to evacuate recruits currently in training, as well as essential personnel, to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, GA.

During the storm, MCRD Parris Island will provide updates via multiple websites and hotlines to provide updated weather information and command decisions that will affect the MCRD Parris Island community. Sites and hotlines MCRD Parris Island will update during the hurricane:

MCRD Parris Island Facebook: www.facebook.com/ParrisIsland

MCRD Parris Island website: www.mcrdpi.marines.mil

Destructive weather hotline: 1-800-343-0639 (Option 3)

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.