Seabrook house fire claims three lives

A fire is under investigation in Seabrook that took the lives of three people, early Friday morning.

The Burton Fire District responded to the fire on Chisholm Hill Road just after 3:30 a.m. with initial reports that two adults and two children were possibly trapped inside. Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully-involved in fire and spreading to a vehicle out front, with large portions of the roof having already collapsed.

Crews weren't able to enter the home because of the intense heat flames and the instability of the remaining structure. forcing them to battle the fire from the outside. Due to the lack of hydrants in the Seabrook area, water supply was an issue, but the Sheldon Fire District responded and crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes. However, full extinguishment took over an hour.

Burton Firefighters located three victims in the debris. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating, and fire crews remain on the scene.

