Wild Adventures offering free admission to Irma evacuees on Saturday

Park officials at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta are offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Irma on Saturday.

'Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Irma,' Molly Deese, General Manager, said in a release. 'We want to provide an opportunity to those who have taken shelter in our community to step away and have a few hours of fun at Wild Adventures.'

Anyone who has been displaced will be admitted to the park on Saturday. Just take with you a proof of residency or a valid ID from the Florida, Georgia, or South Carolina counties under evacuation orders.

Wild Adventures will also be welcoming the return of 'Stars of Wrestling' on Saturday for a two-hour show and meet n' greet. The park will open at 10 a.m.

2018 Season Passes go on sale Sept. 18, and all park events, including 2017 Kid-O-Ween and Terror in the Wild, are included with a season pass or park admission. For more information, visit Wild Aventures.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.