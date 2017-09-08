Traffic crawling on I-95 with evacuees heading away from Irma

Hurricane Irma is sending a lot of traffic our way as people flee to safety.

We've been keeping a close eye on the interstates. Traffic on I-95 Northbound is crawling, and it's been that way for a while now. We've seen too many Florida license plates to count, along with a few other states.

Much of the traffic is headed into South Carolina where we've already shown you how busy the rest stop is in Hardeeville. We spoke with a couple at the Georgia Welcome Center who is actually headed back to Florida. They were in New Jersey on vacation but had to cut it short because of Irma. They're headed home for a few things before the storm hits.

"We have until Sunday morning to get out of our home at 8 a.m. After that, they put the bridges up and we're either stuck in or out. We've been traveling since yesterday morning about 8:30, so yep, we said 'we have to get home.' We have this key time to get the stuff out of our home and we're good to go. We live on the water," said Terri Caradonna, Treasure Island, FL resident.

We'll continue to keep the roads monitored and keep you updated.

