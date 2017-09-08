Transportation for general population begins Saturday at 8 a.m. at Civic Center

At this time, there is not an evacuation process going on at the Civic Center in Savannah. However, the county is picking up those who registered for the special needs and medical registry from their homes.

We spoke with CEMA on Friday after they said people were showing up to the Civic Center. Services will start Saturday morning for the general population. Anyone pre-registered who is getting picked up on Friday at their homes will be taken to a staging area to get them to Augusta. Remember, this is for people who really need this service.

"We are reserving the seats on the bus for those people who don't have their own personal transportation, or they can't find a ride out, so do not drive to the Civic Center. You will not be allowed as part of the process. We want people who have to get on a CAT bus. Come to the Civic Center, they get processed, they get on a BOE bus and get taken to Augusta."

CEMA says they're still taking some registrants if you need them, and they'll evaluate your needs, but if you show up at the Civic Center on Friday, you will get turned away. The general population can go there starting Saturday at 8 a.m. The buses will stop accepting passengers Saturday evening, and start back up on Sunday, operating on the same hours.

You are strongly encouraged to evacuate because of the large degree of uncertainty in the storm's track. Also, try to handle everything as early as you can. We expect to see lots of people making the move.

"Some places that don't normally flood were islands during Hurricane Matthew, so it's not worth it to say. Get out of town. If it's not as bad as we are anticipating for it to be, then you will be right back in here," said Dennis Jones, CEMA Director.

You are expected to arrive early. Only two bags or pieces of luggage per person will be permitted. You can bring your pet, but they must be in a crate and have a record of their vaccinations with them. If you have a service animal, it can ride with you inside the bus. If your pet is not a service animal, then it will go on a separate bus to Augusta.

Rides from Pooler are being offered to the Civic Center.

"For city of Pooler evacuation assistance, they will be setting up a staging area at the Recreation Park at 900 S. Rodgers Street," said Dennis Jones, CEMA Director.

