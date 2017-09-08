County provides update on status of Chatham County Police Department

The Chatham County Commission received an update Friday on the status of the Chatham County Police Department.

County staffers showed everyone the first look at the new branding for the department. A nationwide search for the county police chief is underway, and applications are being accepted until Sept. 18.

Chatham County's Human Resources team is looking to hire for six job classes, ranging from assistant chief to the officers on the streets. So far, 105 applications have been received. The estimate for the cost of Chatham County Police Department is expected to be between $14.5 million and $15 million in 2019, not including startup costs. Chairman Al Scott continues to stress how he thinks staying merged is better for everyone involved.

"I think stayed merged would be better for the total community, but on the other hand, if you had separate departments, would it improve law enforcement? There is an argument to be made that it would because you would have a more focused approach on the criminal activities in the city of Savannah," Scott said.

Scott says he continues to stay in close contact with Mayor Eddie DeLoach. The transition team is still working on the splitting of resources.

