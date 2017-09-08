PETA: Do not leave animals behind during hurricane evacuations

Following Governor Henry McMaster's announcement that evacuations might be ordered as Hurricane Irma heads toward the coast, PETA is urging citizens to ensure the safety of their animals now and for the rest of the hurricane season.

PETA is offering these tips, which could save lives of cats, dogs, rabbits, hamsters, and other animals.

Keep animals indoors with you if you choose to evacuate . Never leave them chained or penned outside. This includes rabbits, birds, lizards, dogs, cats, or any other animals who can be taken indoors.

. Never leave them chained or penned outside. This includes rabbits, birds, lizards, dogs, cats, or any other animals who can be taken indoors. If you evacuate, do not leave animals behind, where they could drown or be killed by falling debris, collapsing roofs, etc. Plan your destination. Do not leave animals unsupervised in a vehicle. They could suffer from heatstroke once the ambient temperature rises above 70 degrees, and the vehicle could overturn or be crushed during a significant storm.

Although emergency shelters sometimes turn animals away, some hotels and many motels may be willing to accept small animals in an emergency. Transport them in secure carriers and keep larger dogs leashed or harnessed, as frightening sounds and unfamiliar surroundings can cause them to bolt. Take water and food bowls with you, as well as a favorite toy, a blanket, a towel. Make sure you take enough food for a week.

Be prepared by having your animals microchipped and put secure, legible ID tags on them.

Watch for other animals in trouble, including absent neighbors' animals and others who may have gotten loose or been left behind. If you see any animals in distress and cannot help, note their location and call authorities for help immediately.

