President Trump signs emergency declaration for Georgia

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Donald Trump has signed an emergency declaration so that federal emergency aid is made available to the state of Georgia to help with state and local response efforts for areas affected by Hurricane Irma beginning on Sept. 7 and continuing.

President Trump’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and to provide assistance for required emergency measures. This is authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act to save lives, protect property and public health safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Counties declared include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Bentley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glynn, Jenkins, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Wayne and Ware.

Specific actions FEMA is authorized to do are identify, mobilize, and provide its discretion, equipment, and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. The removal of debris and other emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

Thomas J. McCool has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area. McCool says additional designations may be made at a later date. This is if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further evaluation.

