Bulloch County officials encouraging citizens to be prepared

Communities across our area have their plans in place to deal with Irma before, during, and after the storm.

We're now in the 48-hour window of when we anticipate Irma to reach our part of Southeast Georgia. Officials in Bulloch County feel like they're prepared for this, but they say they need you to be prepared, too.

Groups who will respond to Irma met to make sure each is aware of their role, as well as to get any updates or changes they'll need to protect the community and clear roads afterward and deal with the damage. Bulloch County's public safety director reminded everyone they'll likely be without power from fallen trees and power lines, and there's little time left to prepare.

"You may see power outages for several days - a minimum of several days. This is the time to have that disaster supply kit handy and the stuff you need in your house to sustain yourself for several days," said Tedd Wynn, Public Safety Director.

Last minute preparations include staging equipment where it will be needed first, and also how to move through the damage as quickly and safely as possible.

They warn that there will be a time during the storm that they can't respond if you have an emergency. That's why they're encouraging you to evacuate or be in a place you feel you can withstand the storm and have what you need in order to be self-sustaining until they can reach you.

