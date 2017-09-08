Evacuees along I-95 near GA/SC line happy to see relief workers

Traffic is creeping along on I-95 at the Georgia/South Carolina border.

It's moving, but it's been stop-and-go over the two hours we were there Friday afternoon.

Danissa Neathery is an evacuee from Arcadia, FL, but recently moved there from North Carolina. She said her generator was still at the house there, so they packed up Tuesday, headed there to get it and other supplies, and are now on their way back to a different, inland city in Florida to ride out the storm. She says traffic has been heavy, but she's happy to see relief workers among the cars.

"The encouraging thing that we've seen, crews, bunch of trucks, bunch of guys from Indiana. I think it was JBL Electric from New Jersey, and they're all going to Florida, so it's very heartening to see. Everybody's pulling together and it's awesome, especially with everything else going on. It's nice to see everybody pulling together for a change," Neathery said.

With Hurricane Harvey happening so recently, she thinks the devastation and help needed are at the front of peoples' minds. You can get real-time traffic updates from GDOT by calling 511.

