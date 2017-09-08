Evacuees along I-95 near GA/SC line happy to see relief workers

It seems as major storms swirl into our area, so do the rumors of utilities being affected and shutting off ahead of, or during, the weather event.More >>
Interstates are seeing more and more traffic as mandatory evacuations send more people to the roads to escape Hurricane Irma.More >>
Traffic is creeping along on I-95 at the Georgia/South Carolina border.More >>
At this time, there is not an evacuation process going on at the Civic Center in Savannah.More >>
Ahead of the storm, boat owners are being asked to pull their craft out of the water if possible, or at the very least, make sure it's tied up in a secure place.More >>
