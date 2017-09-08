Water Utility Management is suspending water services to select neighborhoods Sunday morning

Water Utility Management is suspending water service to the following neighborhoods at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10:

Bryan-Waterford Landing

Bryan-Dunham Marsh

Bryan-Stonegate

Chatham -Isle of Hope

Chatham -Runaway Point

Chatham-Norwood Ave

Chatham -Glen of Robin Hood

Chatham-Furguson Ave

Chatham -Sandfly

Please click here for information. Also, continue to check the previous link for updates.

