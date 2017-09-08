Water Utility Management is suspending water services to select - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Water Utility Management is suspending water services to select neighborhoods Sunday morning

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
GEORGIA (WTOC) -

Water Utility Management is suspending water service to the following neighborhoods at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10:

  • Bryan-Waterford Landing
  • Bryan-Dunham Marsh
  • Bryan-Stonegate
  • Chatham -Isle of Hope
  • Chatham -Runaway Point
  • Chatham-Norwood Ave
  • Chatham -Glen of Robin Hood
  • Chatham-Furguson Ave
  • Chatham -Sandfly

Please click here for information. Also, continue to check the previous link for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly